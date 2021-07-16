KPLC embarks on grid automation, expected to lower bills

Kenya power embarked on a grid automation exercise that is expected to lower power bills by more than ten percent once completed.

The 12 months exercise links meters to specific transformers and digitize low voltage lines in bid to streamline its data management systems.

Kenya Power further says the exercise is also expected to stabilize power distribution.

According to the Kenya power financial report for the year 2020, system losses amounted to 16 billion shillings or 23 percent of its total revenues in the period.

The 23 percent system losses are well above the 15 percent target set by the utility firm. The government has been hammering the power distributor to digitize its systems in an attempt to lower system losses.

In a bid to digitize its operations, Kenya power has partnered with the national Youth service to hasten its digital services, clean up data and streamline operations.

The company says it has automated 70 percent of its operations and the NYS personnel will help complete the remaining automation phase.

Under the partnership the NYS will digitize 167 kilometers of low voltage lines and 8 million customer metering systems.

At the same time Kenya Power has refuted claims that the transformers marked for auction by the Kenya revenue authority due to tax arrears do not belong to the firm but contractors who won tenders to supply the equipment.