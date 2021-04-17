KPLC reports power outage in five counties due to fire incident

Written By: Beth Nyaga

Kenya power has Saturday announced a power outage in the coastal region over a fire incident.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The fire incident which occurred at the Rabai Substation in Mombasa in the morning has affected five counties which include Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Tana River and Lamu counties.

Also Read  Hon. Justice Marete Njagi faces JSC panel for CJ post

In a statement, Kenya Power however said the fire had been contained.

Also Read  East African Court of Justice appoints new judges

“Our engineers are on-site to assess the extent of damage and restore normal electricity supply as soon as possible,” the statement read in part.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

KPLC reports power outage in five counties due to fire incident

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR