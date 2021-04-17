KPLC reports power outage in five counties due to fire incident

Kenya power has Saturday announced a power outage in the coastal region over a fire incident.

The fire incident which occurred at the Rabai Substation in Mombasa in the morning has affected five counties which include Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Tana River and Lamu counties.

In a statement, Kenya Power however said the fire had been contained.

“Our engineers are on-site to assess the extent of damage and restore normal electricity supply as soon as possible,” the statement read in part.