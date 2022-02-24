KPMDC revokes operating license for Sipili Nursing Home

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KPMDC) has revoked the operating license for the Sipili Maternity and Nursing Home following an expose by NTV dubbed “doctored evil” which documented allegations of sexual assault against members of staff at the institution.

According to a statement, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), ordered the closure of the facility and directed the hospital to transfer all the in-patients to the other facilities of their choice within 24 hours pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

“Consequently, you are hereby directed to close the facility with immediate effect and organise in consultations with patients/relatives to transfer all the in-patients to the other facilities of their choice within 24 hours.” Said KMPDC Chief Executive Officer Daniel Yumbya.

Yumbya further instructed Sipili Maternity and Nursing Home Director George Mbugua, to appear before a Joint Inquiry of various Health Regulatory Bodies on Monday, next week where the matter will be heard and determined.

“Further you are required to appear before a Joint Inquiry of various Health Regulatory Bodies on Monday, 29th February, 2022 at 10.00am at the KPMDC office Complex, 3rd floor, where this matter will be heard and determined.”

The CEC-Health services, Laikipia County, has been requested to coordinate and ensure smooth transfer of all the affected patients to their alternative facilities of choice.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer, National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), Dr. Peter Kamunyo

was also requested to ensure that any of the affected patients who are voters under the NHIF are facilitated appropriately.