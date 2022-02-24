KPMDC revokes operating license for Sipili Nursing Home

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KPMDC) has revoked the operating license for the Sipili Maternity and Nursing Home following an expose by NTV dubbed “doctored evil” which documented allegations of sexual assault against members of staff at the institution.
According to a statement, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), ordered the closure of the facility and directed the hospital to transfer all the in-patients to the other facilities of their choice within 24 hours pending the hearing and determination of the matter.
“Consequently, you are hereby directed to close the facility with immediate effect and organise in consultations with patients/relatives to transfer all the in-patients to the other facilities of their choice within 24 hours.” Said KMPDC Chief Executive Officer Daniel Yumbya.
