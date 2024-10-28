KPSEA exams begin

The Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) exams kicked off this morning across the country.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba cautioned against cheating, stating that any cases of malpractice will be addressed accordingly and prosecuted in court.

Ogamba made these remarks while overseeing the distribution of KPSEA materials in Westlands, where he also engaged with Centre Managers on the examination process.

Meanwhile, Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang monitored the distribution exercise at the Langata West container near Wilson Airport. Kipsang assured that all preparations were in place for the smooth administration of the exams.

To uphold the integrity of the exams, Kipsang noted that the government has mapped out areas prone to exam irregularities and has implemented preventive measures. These include enhanced security features on exam papers, a multi-agency task force on high alert, and improved communication channels.

The Kenya National Examination Council released the timetable for the KPSEA that will be conducted in three days.

On Monday October 28, the 1.3 million candidates will sit for Mathematics and English, followed by the Integrated Science and Kiswahili on Tuesday October 29th.

The exams will end on Wednesday, October 30th with creative arts and social studies.