KPSEA rehearsals for 1.3 million candidates underway

Rehearsals for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) are underway nationwide ahead of the main exam, which begins Monday, October 28, 2024.

The Kenya National Examinations Council will administer this assessment, whose key purpose is to monitor learner progress as they proceed to the Junior School.

A total of 1,313,913 candidates will be assessed during the exam period, which will run for three days until October 30, 2024.

This assessment is a key component of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) and marks the completion of Grade 6 education for students across the country.

KPSEA was introduced as part of Kenya’s shift to the CBC, which prioritizes skill acquisition and practical knowledge over traditional exam-based learning.

In a departure from tradition, the Ministry of Education will no longer hold a ceremony to release results for either the KPSEA or the Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA), which replaces the previous system culminating in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

“This aligns with the spirit of the Competency Based Curriculum, which aims to reduce the competition often associated with national examinations,” stated Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba.

The government is also constructing 16,000 classrooms in Junior Schools to accommodate students entering Grade 9 in 2025.

The KCPE, which was first administered in 1985 under the 8-4-4 system, saw its last examination take place last year.