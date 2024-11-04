The Ministry of Health’s recent crackdown on plastic surgery facilities in Kenya has sparked concern over the professionalism of practitioners, with many Kenyans expressing alarm following reports of botched surgeries, complications, and fatalities.

The attitude towards plastic surgery has shifted greatly over the last decade. Where it once largely limited reconstructive surgery, demand for cosmetic procedures has steadily surged.

However, the recent incidents of botched surgeries, health complications and even fatalities may make Kenyans hesitant about cosmetic procedures.

In a response obtained by KBC Digital, Prof. Ferdinand Nangole, President of the Kenya Society of Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgeons (KSPRAS) assured the public that there are qualified professionals operating in Kenya who follow rigorous safety protocols.

“We want to reassure all Kenyans that there are qualified and experienced plastic surgeons in Kenya who prioritize the highest standards of safety and care in both cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries.

“These procedures should only be performed by qualified plastic surgeons. Our members are highly trained professionals who adhere to strict protocols and guidelines to ensure safe and effective surgical options.”

KSPRAS further encouraged Kenyans to verify practitioner’s certifications through the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB).

“If you are considering any form of plastic surgery, we encourage you to seek out board-certified plastic surgeons who can provide the necessary information and support. Please visit the Medical Practitioners & Dentists Board website to find qualified plastic surgeons.

KSPRAS expressed condolences to the family of Lucy Ng’ang’a, who tragically passed after a procedure at Body by Design clinic.

“KSPRAS extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of Lucy Wambui following her tragic passing due to complications from a surgical procedure at one of the facilities in Nairobi. We understand the fear and uncertainty this has caused among the public.”

At the same time, they asserted their willingness to ensure the matter was appropriately handled.

“We are ready to work and cooperate with the investigation team, the Medical Practitioners & Dentists Board, and the Ministry of Health to ensure that all investigations are conducted thoroughly and conclusively.”

In the wake of recent incidents, several public figures are urging Kenyans to exercise caution when considering plastic surgery.

Media personality, Betty Kyalo, took to Instagram, advising her followers to thoroughly vet clinics.

“Ladies, we all need to be careful with companies that come out with well put together advertising especially when it comes to changing our bodies through cosmetic surgery.

“Before you believe any influencers talking about altering your body to look better…Please do your research well, ask questions, and demand to see legit certificates from governing bodies.”

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who advocated for the closure of the Body by Design clinic echoed this statement.

“…Should you find it necessary to undergo surgery, I urge you to do so at a reputable and accredited healthcare facility to mitigate the risk of post-surgical complications.”

Despite these concerns, plastic surgery, particularly reconstructive surgery, remains vital for many Kenyans, especially those with severe injuries, such as those from accidents, as it not only heals their scars but also restores their confidence.