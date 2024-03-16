KQ adds two new flights to New York

Kenya Airways (KQ) has introduced two new flights to North America to cater for the travel demand and boost tourism during the summer season.

The airline said the flights to New York brings the total number of flights to New York to nine.

In a statement, Kenya Airways said the move will provide guests with the option of two flights on Thursday and Saturday (morning and afternoon) out of New York.

“In addition to the direct flight advantage, the new schedule also offers guests a unique, convenient same-day arrival flight option; morning departure from Nairobi and afternoon arrival in New York,” said the airline.

Additionally, KQ said this is through a partnership with the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), to strategically position Kenya as a tourist destination in the North America.

“As KQ, we aim to showcase Kenya and stimulate travel demand for the country through a trade roadshow that will take place from 19th to 21st March this year in New York, Boston and Toronto,” read the statement.

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, international tourist arrivals into the country hit 1.75 million in 2023 from 1.48 million as recorded in the previous year.

“This has signaled increased demand which is expected to boost the international tourist arrivals by 825,000 annually.”

The additional flights on the New York route are to commence on June 15, to September 24.