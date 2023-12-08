KQ announces flight disruptions over shortage of spare parts

As Christmas festivities beckon, Kenya Airways has announced a disruption of operations due to spare parts shortage.

The airline, which is one of Africa’s biggest, said it had been forced to ground some of its aircraft, a situation that may persist for the next two weeks.

KQ Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka in a statement Friday regretted the challenge in the aircraft spare parts global supply chain.

“In light of the increased demand for air travel during this festive season, we want to share some important information with you. Our current flight schedule may experience disruptions in the coming weeks mainly due to challenges in the aircraft spare parts global supply chain” he said.

“These challenges are leading to extended ground time of our aircraft for maintenance. Additionally, this may also lead to grounding one or more of our aircraft in line with our commitment to the highest level for safety and reliability of our operations” he added.

The delay has negatively impacted travel plans for passengers who have been advised to check the website, use the mobile app or contact customer centre for any updates on any flight changes.

“We understand the impact that schedule changes can have on your travel plans, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Please be assured that our team is working tirelessly to minimize these disruptions and to keep you informed every step of the way” the CEO appealed.

“We anticipate that these circumstances may persist for approximately two weeks, and we want to thank you in advance for your understanding and patience during this time. Your safety and comfort are our top priorities, and we are dedicated to resolving these issues as quickly and efficiently as possible” he assured.