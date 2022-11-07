KQ commences regional flights, announces pilot vacancies

Kenya Airways has commenced flights to and from various African countries which had been affected by the ongoing strike by its pilots.

Much to the relief of travelers who had booked their flights prior to the strike, KQ resumed flight on some of key routes from its Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) hub.

This comes as the airline makes good threats of firing striking pilots by announcing vacancies of pilots.

Among flight which saw flights resume include Addis Ababa, Entebbe, Mombasa, Dar es Salaam, Lusaka, Harare, Johannesburg and one to London.

Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) members working with the airline began its industrial action on Saturday after the two week strike noticed elapsed without reaching a deal with KQ management.

KALPA has called for improved terms and proper management of the airline as Kenya Airways insisted the industrial action was illegal terming it “unwelcome distraction”.

According to KQ, the strike would be costly on its part and dent recovery after falling into financial troubles more than five years ago.

The airline stated the industrial strike would cost it Ksh 300 million daily culminating to Ksh 2.1 billion weekly losses it says it cannot sustain.

Sunday, KQ Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka said the airline would proceed with disciplinary action against striking pilots saying the talks with the KALPA would only resume upon suspension of the strike.

“We have a stalemate and it leaves us no alternative but to continue with a disciplinary process. We are still open to meaningful talks but the most important thing is that these talks need to be held under the condition that they return to work,” said Kilavuka.

More than 12,000 passengers had been affected by the strike as a result of flight cancellations by Saturday midnight.

In light with its threats KQ has now made its intentions to higher new pilots to replace those observing the industrial action.

