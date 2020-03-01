KQ defends suspension of employee accused of filming Chinese plane

The National carrier Kenya Airways has defended its decision to suspend an employee accused of filming a Chinese plane that landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport last week with 239 passengers on board.

The video that went viral sparked outrage among Kenyans who accused the government of not taking maximum precaution to protect Kenyans against a pandemic that has continued to claim lives.

Most Kenyans faulted the government for what they termed as an irresponsible move bearing in mind the Kenyan students stuck in China over Coronavirus outbreak.

The whistleblower a Kenya airways staff Gire Ali was suspended his employer KQ who accused him of exposing poor handling and management of passengers arriving from China.

Through a statement, KQ defended its move stating it took the action after receiving a letter from Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) indicating that there had been a breach of airside security procedures at JKIA.KQ has however said it intends to expeditiously deal with the matter in a fair and transparent manner.

“KQ received a letter from the KAA stating that there had been a breach of airside security procedures at JKIA involving one of our employees. In accordance with standard HR procedure, the employee was suspended to allow a full investigation to take place to determine the facts of the matter,” said KQ.

“This process will be conducted expeditiously in a fair and transparent manner, and in the meantime, the employee remains on full pay and retains all the legal rights,” it added.

There are 86, 000 reported cases of Coronavirus around the world so far with over 2900 deaths reported.

President Uhuru Kenyatta issued an Executive Order Friday, establishing a national emergency response committee to evaluate and enhance preparedness by equipping all Level Five Hospitals by mid next month.