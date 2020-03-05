Court gives KQ 14 days to respond to unlawful suspension of staff

Kenya Airways (KQ) has 14 days to file responses in the case where Ali Gire sued the airline for unlawful suspension.

Gire was suspended after he recorded and shared a video of the Chinese plane that arrived at JKIA with 239 passengers on board.

High Court Judge Weldon Korir also extended earlier orders barring Gire’s arrest pending the hearing of his case.

Gire, an assistant security agent at KQ, witnessed the landing of the said aircraft which he said was contrary to communications by KQ that the flights from china had been suspended from landing due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.

Through Lawyer Danstan Omari, Gire told the court that the act of threatening and suspending him from work is meant to intimidate him and interfere with the enjoyment of his constitutional rights.

Gire was suspended for recording the arrival of a China Southern Airline plane at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) last week.

“Following a report of video of China Southern flights arrival at JKIA and circulation of the video clip widely on social media and your alleged involvement in the matter, it has been decided that you be suspended from duty with effect from Feb 27,” Chief Human Resources Officer Evelyne Munyoki said.

Munyoki said the suspension was in line with the company policies.

“This is to pave way for further investigations into the matter. During the period of suspension, you will be required to avail yourself to the investigating team,” Munyoki said.

She asked Gire to avail himself to his manager or any other person in authority when required.

The aircraft brought in 239 passengers from China, the epicentre of the Covid-19 virus.

The Ministry of Health had earlier advised the passengers to voluntarily quarantine themselves for 14 days after being cleared at JKIA.

Kenyans were irked that the passengers were allowed entry into the country.

Some took to social networks to express displeasure on the government’s move with some of them saying it is tantamount to risking their lives.