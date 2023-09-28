Kenya Airways (KQ) has Thursday announced the introduction of two more daily flights to London effective 29th October 2023.

The airline’s customers can now choose between a morning flight via KQ 100 and an evening flight via KQ 102 allowing more travel options, convenience, and flexibility.

Kenya Airways has been operating flights to London since its inception as a gateway to the United Kingdom (UK) for business travel, leisure travel, trade, and education travel.

KQ will deploy the B787 Boeing Dreamliner on the route bringing the total flights per week to 14 up from 10 flights.

The additional weekly flights will cater to the increased market demand for this route and growing passenger demand.

Flights are open for booking on Kenya Airways’ website; www.kenya-airways.com or your preferred travel agent.