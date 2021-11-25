KQ jets get new liveries promoting destination Kenya

Kenya Airways (KQ) has entered into a partnership with the Kenya Tourism Board to promote Kenya as a tourist destination across the globe.

The national carrier has branded two of its aircrafts with liveries of Kenya’s most iconic species creating visibility as a must visit destination across the airline’s network of 41 destinations.

The imagery features the last two northern white rhinos in the world at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, the elephant Tuskers and lions from Amboseli National Park and the Tsavo National Park.

Tourism and Wildlife Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Joseph Boinett said the collaboration would build a strong brand association between Magical Kenya and Kenya Airways and thus increase the destination’s appeal to more consumers in all the market segments.

“Aviation is a critical pillar of our tourism industry and therefore partnerships such as this one are important to ensure that we continue to arouse the interest of travellers into the destination. It is especially important at this point in time as we work towards recovering tourism fully and attracting international visitors to Magical Kenya.”

CAS Tourism and Wildlife Joseph Boinett (left) KTB CEO Dr Betty Radier and KQ CEO Allan Kilavuka pose next to one of the destination branded KQ aircrafts during the unveiling Kenya Tourism Board CEO Dr. Betty Radier lauded KQ for having contributed to the growth of tourism by enabling accessibility to tourism destinations in the country.

She said the partnership was among the many ventures the Board had explored with a view to growing the destination tourism offerings.

“About a month ago, we launched a similar partnership with KQ subsidiary,” added said Dr Radier.

Allan Kilavuka, CEO, Kenya Airways said, the airline was committed to raising awareness of Kenya’s magical treasures to maximize the benefits of air transport, and to support the sustainable development of Kenya’s thriving tourism economy.

Kilavuka said the airline has been recording growth for the past few months and more specifically the domestic flights that are expected to record a 95% growth by December this year compared to the same period in 2019.

The designs on the airplanes are hinged on the conservation themes in Kenya with the Dreamliner having the last two northern white rhinos in the world (Najin and Fatu) on one side.

Najin and Fatu live on Ol Pejeta Conservancy which is also the largest black rhino sanctuary in East and Central Africa and the only place in Kenya to see chimpanzees.

“Najin and Fatu, as the last of their kind, represent the consequences of ignoring the importance of wildlife conservation. However, they also give a glimpse of hope – through the work we are doing with the BioRescue northern white rhino recovery programme, that we can turn things around if we act now,” said Ken Kimani Ol Pejeta Conservancy Chief Commercial Officer.

The livery also feature Tim, the most famous and iconic elephant that lived in Amboseli National Park for over five decades.