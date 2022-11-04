KQ pilots under KALPA to go on Strike from Saturday

Kenya Airways pilots under the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) are set to down their tools from Saturday after the airline failed to resolve their grievances.

In a statement, KALPA General Secretary Murithi Nyaga said that from 6.00am, there shall be no Kenya Airways aircraft departing from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) flown by a KALPA member.

“On October 19 2022, the Association issued a 14-day industrial action notice to the management of Kenya Airways, as the last resort in our attempts to seek better working conditions for our members and ensure that Kenya Airways is managed professionally. The strike notice has since expired and we are therefore at liberty to exercise our right to withdraw our labour forthwith as enshrined in Article 41, Chapter 4 of the Kenyan constitution,” KALPA General Secretary Murithi Nyaga said.

Murithi stated that the Kenya Airways management has not made any meaningful attempt to engage them to have their matters resolved which left them with no other option but to go on strike.

“The strike notice has since expired and we are therefore at liberty to exercise our right to withdraw our labour forthwith, as enshrined in Article 41, Chapter 4 of the Kenyan Constitution,” he added.