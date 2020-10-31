KQ pushes resumption of New York flights to 29th November

Written By: Hunja Macharia
8

Kenya Airways - KQ flight

Kenya Airways has pushed resumption of flights to New York to 29th November 2020 due to increased flight bookings cancellation.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

In a statement, Kenya Airways said it had made alternative arrangements for customers who have booked are still scheduled to travel before the 29th.

Also Read  Digital healthcare giant Vezeeta launches platform to access doctors

The resumption was initially set for 31ST October  2020 with the airline promising a bi-weekly schedule after cancelling flights due to COVID-19 early in the year.

Also Read  Govt announces national training programme for Boda Boda riders

The Airline was initially operating 5 flights to New York every week before the COVID-19 pandemic destabilized operations.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Hunja Macharia

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR