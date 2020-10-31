KQ pushes resumption of New York flights to 29th November

Kenya Airways has pushed resumption of flights to New York to 29th November 2020 due to increased flight bookings cancellation.

In a statement, Kenya Airways said it had made alternative arrangements for customers who have booked are still scheduled to travel before the 29th.

The resumption was initially set for 31ST October 2020 with the airline promising a bi-weekly schedule after cancelling flights due to COVID-19 early in the year.

The Airline was initially operating 5 flights to New York every week before the COVID-19 pandemic destabilized operations.