More than forty Kenyans have returned home through a government facilitated travel plan.

Twenty people arrived from Egypt on Friday while another 21 jetted back from Pakistan Monday morning.

Another batch is expected to land later Monday evening from United Kingdom.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia says more flights are still expected from China and India later this week.

According to Transport CS James Macharia Kenyans willing to return back home must have a valid Kenyan passport, be Covid-19 free with a certificate to that effect and must be ready to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine period imposed by the Government upon arrival in Nairobi.

Returnees are expected to meet their own travel and quarantine cost which will vary depending on the choice of quarantine facility.

The Kenyan government has reached an agreement with the governments of China, United Kingdom and India allowing Kenya Airways- KQ access to their airspace to repatriate Kenyans stuck in their countries due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The national carrier will operate chartered flights from Mumbai on 7th and Guangzhou on 8th of May.

Kenya Airways on March 25, 2020, suspended all international passenger flights after the government banned international flights into the Kenyan airspace.

