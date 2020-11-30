KQ resumes direct flights to New York

Kenya Airways (KQ) has resumed direct flights from Nairobi to New York City after suspending the route in March this year.

The national carrier says the weekly non-stop flight resumed on Sunday 29th November following the suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka, the Nairobi to New York route will help the carrier rebuild its global network.

The airline says it sees great signs of recovery in the air travel sector.

The airline says it has put in place sufficient safety measures to ensure that all passengers and crew-members are protected from contracting coronavirus during their travel.

The flight resumption comes at a time when Covid-19 cases have soared in the United States forcing many States to re-impose lockdown measures to curb the spread.

Already the city of New York has -re-imposed restrictions on public gathering and physical learning.

KQ says the resumption of the Nairobi -New York flight will boost its revenues which have dropped by more than 70 percent due to low passenger numbers since March this year.

KQ has reopened the route just in time for the high travel season when most people travel for holiday or to be with family.