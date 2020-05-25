KQ schedules flight to evacuate stranded Kenyans abroad

Kenya Airways has scheduled two flights from Nairobi to London and from London to Nairobi on the 4th and 5th June.

The national carrier is urging the British nationals wishing to fly back to the United Kingdom to seize the opportunity.

Kenyans however wishing to return from the United Kingdom must be prepared to undergo a mandatory quarantine for between 14 to 28 days and must present Covid-19 test results indicating their negative status.

The National carrier says the flight to Kenya is only open to Kenyan citizens wishing to return to the country.

The national carrier has arranged for Covid-19 test at any Lancet Kenya testing facility at a cost of 8,000 shillings.

However, the carrier says all passengers aboard KQ103 from London to Nairobi will be required to arrange for their own Covid-19 tests prior to boarding the plane.

It also says prior to the test passengers will be required to provide consent for the result to be shared with Kenya Airways medical team and result must be received 12 hours before the flight date.

Passengers suffering from the coronavirus will not be allowed to board the plane and all will be required to present a copy of Covid-19 medical results at the check-in counter.

KQ further says all passengers who will be arriving from London will undergo a mandatory quarantine of 14-28 days at their own cost as per government of Kenya guidelines.