KQ terms pilots strike ‘unwelcome distraction’

Kenya Airways has said the industrial action called by the pilots association is unlawful and a distraction which will lead to severe losses on its part as it soldiers on with recovery plans.

The airline has subsequently told travelers who had booked tickets to contact it as its pilots under Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) plan to withdraw their services from Saturday November 5, 2022 at 6AM.

In a statement released Friday, KQ says the industrial action announced by KALPA will affect passengers who are scheduled to travel and cargo customers who exports will be affected.

According to the airline, the strike which it had sought court order will inconvenience travelers for business, medical, leisure and could also lead to losses to farmers whose perishable goods are due for export.

“The intended unlawful industrial action negates the strides KQ has made this year in improving its financial position following the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the economy,”

In the half year to June 2022, the airline narrowed net losses to Ksh 9.8 billion from Ksh 11.5 billion recorded in the previous.

The airline says, should the strike proceed as scheduled, estimated losses weekly will amount to Ksh 300 million and Ksh 2.1 billion weekly.

“It is also counter-productive to the government of Kenya’s efforts to revive our economy and detracts from current efforts to ameliorate the extremely needy cases of Kenyans suffering from the effects of severe drought. This strike is therefore an unwelcome distraction,” added the airline.

KALPA issued a two-week strike notice on October 19, 2022 demanding for improved working conditions and better management of the airline.

However, their attempts to get the management to the negotiation table has proven unsuccessful prompting the association to announce commencement of strike from Saturday.

Through its Secretary General Muriithi Nyagah, KALPA said failure by the management to reach to the negotiation table before the expiry of the strike notice was justified.

“Kenya Airways Management has not made any meaningful attempt to engage and have these matters resolved,” said Nyagah.

The Kenya Association of Air Operators has also thrown its weight behind the airline saying he industrial action will cripple Kenya’s aviation value chain and derail recovery efforts of the struggling flag carrier.

“We consider this action poorly considered in that KALPA is holding both the airline management and the government at ransom over a matter which should be dealt with without resorting to such an extreme course of action,” added KAAO.

KQ however says they are willing to engage KALPA in a discussion within the confines of their mandate in order to reach a deal.