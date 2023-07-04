KQ to resume normal operations Thursday after weather disruption

Kenya Airways has Tuesday announced their normal flight operations will be restored by Thursday 6th July after flight disruptions occurred.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, the airline says that they are working round the clock to restore normalcy in the flight schedule that was caused by bad weather.

“We would like to advise our guests on expected flight schedule changes due to bad weather resulting in turn-backs or diversions and three of our aircraft undergoing unscheduled technical maintenance,” the statement read in part.

KQ however notes that all aircraft had been returned to service by Monday 3rd July.

Meanwhile, the airline says that they will send communication and updates to all affected guests directly by message or email.

“Guests are encouraged to always provide their complete contact information during booking or via “manage my booking” function on our website or app,” KQ’s statement concludes.