KRA bars staff from seeking services from Nairobi Women’s Hospital

The troubles facing Nairobi Women’s Hospital appear to deepen after the Kenya Revenue Authority joined the list of organizations that have barred staff from seeking medical services at the institution.

The hospital suffered a credibility query after several health insurance providers struck them off the list of providers following allegations of fraud in client claims.

In an internal memo Deputy Commissioner for Human Resources, Mukuriah Nelson said the suspension will continue until contentious issues between the authority and the hospital are cleared.

“This is to inform you that the Nairobi Women’s Hospital has been suspended from the KRA list of approved medical service providers with immediate effect,” read part of the statement.

“This suspension will stand until such a point where the contentious issues between the Authority and the hospital are resolved conclusively,” it added.

KRA further directed its staff to access medical services from other approved providers.

The Association of Kenya Insurers on Wednesday announced that all medical insurers had suspended Nairobi Women’s Hospital from their list of accredited service providers from February 5.

This is after Jubilee, APA, GA, CIC, AAR and Old Mutual insurance suspended their services citing operational challenges with the health facility.

A series of WhatsApp messages released on Twitter last week showed doctors calling the staff at the facility to ensure they meet their targets by all means necessary, including making patients who had recuperated stay on longer.

However, a statement by the said hospital’s board dated February 3rd cast doubt on the authenticity of the messages.