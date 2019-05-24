KRA Board appoints two senior executives

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Board has appointed Mr. Paul Muema Matuku and Dr. Fred Mugambi Mwirigi to serve as Commissioner of Legal Services and Board Coordination and Head of Kenya School of Revenue Administration (KESRA), respectively effect from 15th May, 2019.

Mr. Matuku joined KRA in 1996 and has served in varied positions in the Legal Services& Board Coordination department rising to his previous position of Deputy Commissioner in charge of litigation services.

As head of litigation, Mr. Matuku has spearheaded KRA’s defence in key legal suits and contributed towards substantially enhancing the department’s success rate in countering tax litigation.

Mr. Matuku holds Bachelor of Laws (LL. B) degree from the University of Nairobi and Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.

He is a member of the Law Society of Kenya and also of the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya.

Dr. Mugambi on the other hand has been the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Academic and Students Affairs at KESRA since April 2016.

He holds a PhD in Entrepreneurship, a Bachelor of Business Administration (First Class Honours) degree and a Diploma in Small Enterprise Management from Galilee International Management College, Israel.

He was the founding director of JKUAT’s Mombasa Campus, where he served for seven years. Overall, he taught at JKUAT for 11 years and rose to the level of senior lecturer.

Prior to joining JKUAT, Dr. Mugambi taught at the Kenya Methodist University and also worked for Kenindia Assurance Company.

Dr. Mugambi sits in various boards and committees.

He served as the chairman of a task force appointed by the Education Cabinet Secretary to select the board of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA), under the Ministry of Education.

Dr. Mugambi was also in charge of the committee that prepared the JKUAT bid to supply digital devices for free primary and JKUAT won.

Dr. Mugambi has been involved in consultancy and training tasks for many national and international organizations across six countries.

He has supervised 12 PhD students and over 35 Masters to graduation. Dr. Mugambi has published 3 books and over 30 research papers. His main book is ‘Leadership beyond the Boardroom’.

The appointment of the two experienced executives is part of the Authority’s commitment to tap into competitively sourced and experienced human talent to advance KRA’s transformation agenda.

The transformation agenda seeks to enable KRA staff to leverage on the greater opportunities presented by investments in technology.

This will enhance revenue mobilisation and efficient customer service informed by better data utilisation anchored on intelligence.

Meanwhile, Regional banking finance solutions provider DTB has announced the appointment of Mr. Linus Gitahi as its Chairperson.

The appointment which was announced to the DTB shareholders at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) listed firm’s Annual General Meeting of 23 May 2019.

The appointment, will also provide corporate governance leadership for DTB which is banking on technological transformation programmes to transform its subsidiaries into premier digital banking and payments solution providersfor an increasingly discerning and technology-driven customer base.

With the appointment, Mr.Gitahi who has been serving as a Director on the DTB Board has taken over the mantle from outgoing Chairperson Mr. Abdul Samji who has served for the last nine years.