KRA, DCI seizes ethanol worth millions at Sultan Hamud

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in collaboration with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have seized a consignment of 7,500 litres of ethanol with an approximate tax value of over two million.

The ethanol had been concealed in a 10,000 litres water tanker which was intercepted at Sultan Hamud, Makueni County.

Upon examination, the tanker was found to be carrying 2500 litres of water in an outer compartment while the second concealed compartment was discovered containing ethanol.

The samples were withdrawn and taken for testing at the KRA and Government chemist laboratory and the test results confirmed the consignment to be ethanol.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Investigations are still ongoing to ensure that the beneficial owners and the smugglers are apprehended and charged.

In 2015, KRA through a public notice introduced procedures to govern access, purchase and importation of ethanol pursuant to the government’s initiative to combat illicit production and consumption of spirit based beverages.

The procedure provides requirements based on provisions of Customs and Excise Act. The move, which took effect from 1st September 2015, is aimed at controlling access to ethanol to prevent that, which is detrimental to public, as well as preventing revenue loss.

KRA has made deliberate efforts to safeguard the borders and seal all revenue loopholes as well as ensure that there is fair level ground for all traders in the market.

The Authority is also part of the multiagency agency team which is committed to fighting illicit trade and contraband goods.

The team urges members of the public to support its operations by providing crucial information that can help the team bring the perpetrators to book.

Tell Us What You Think