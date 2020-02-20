KRA destroys contraband goods worth Ksh1.8 million

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials in Garissa have destroyed assorted contraband goods worth Ksh1.8 million seized from smugglers.

Addressing the press Garissa County Commissioner Meru Mwangi who oversaw the exercise at the Garissa dumpsite, said the goods were intercepted by security officers at various entry points in June and July last year.

Security was tight at the venue to keep off would-be looters.

“The goods were seized during the ongoing multi-agency crackdown on illicit goods. Most of them were concealed to evade payment of tax (import duty), while some were found to be counterfeit or substandard products,” Mwangi said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“The goods had been smuggled into the country from neighbouring Somalia,” he added.

Some of the goods destroyed included 82 bags of sugar weighing 25kg each, 234 bags of rice weighing 25kgs each, 59 cartons of assorted powder, 75 rolls of textiles of 25 metres, 50 pieces of multivitamin syrups of 200 MLS, norfloxacin and metronidazole 96 pieces all valued at Ksh 1.8M.

Mwangi said that stern action will be taken against anyone found smuggling contraband goods into the country to create unnecessary competition in the market.

“These kind of products are not even fit for human consumption. That is why we are destroying them to send a clear message to all those dealing with illegal goods that their days are numbered,” he said.

Also present were officials from Kenya Bureau of Standard amongst other state agencies.

The county commissioner said all state agencies will work closely to ensure substandard products that are potentially harmful to Kenyans don’t find their way into the country.

“We want to protect legitimate businesses who pay taxes to the government from unfair market competition,” he noted.

Speaking last month during his visit to Garissa Interior CS Fred Matiang’i instructed security agents in North Eastern to deal ruthlessly with contraband trade.

Matiang’i said that contraband trade is not only hurting business in Kenya but is a direct revenue stream to Somalia based Al-Shabaab terror group.

“Those engaging in it are Al-Shabaab foremost supporters and funders,” he noted.