KRA enhance surveillance to cut illicit trade along Muhuru Bay

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in partnership with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) have today launched a new surveillance boat to reinforce security along Lake Victoria.

The vessel christened MV KRA 007 will be part of KRA fleet, and will be deployed to patrol and engage in surveillance of Kenyan territorial waters along Muhuru Bay.

The boat will enable KRA eliminate illicit trade and secure the borders along the lake.

MV KRA 007 will be used to protect the Kenyan economic zone from illegal activities, including smuggling.

The new boat, model W31, can transport up to 20 passengers safely and in comfort at a speed of 30 knots, which is equivalent to approximately 70km/hour.

Speaking during the event, Ag. Western Region Coordinator Mr Jonah Ogaro said that the purchase of the new boat is a momentous step in the fight against illicit trade and securing the border points.

According to the international maritime organization, over 90% of the world’s trade is carried by sea, calling for the need to secure Kenya’s territorial waters from illicit trade, which include importation of illegal weapons, counterfeit goods, narcotic drugs and other prohibited and restricted goods.

Illicit trade has deprived the government the much-needed revenue, brought unfair competition in the market and jeopardized consumer’s health and safety.

KRA has therefore enhanced the fight against importation of contraband goods using surveillance, intelligence sharing and collaboration with other relevant agencies.

The new boat will therefore boost capacity in mitigating cross-border crime and increasing the country’s intelligence gathering, and information sharing ability among border control agencies.

The deployment of surveillance boats by KRA along the waters has enabled the Authority to seal revenue loopholes and boost revenue collection.

For example, since the deployment of the vessels along Usenge and Mbita Stations, the revenue collection performance have increased by 200% and the compliance level grown by 300%.

In the period between July and December 2020, KRA through the Marine Unit facilitated trade worth Kshs 500 million in Western Region.

The unit has also intercepted illegal goods worth Kshs 15 million.

The goods that were intercepted while being smuggled into the country were later destroyed according to the law.