KRA publishes list of new excise duty rates

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has published a list of new excise duty rates following the recent adjustments.

Through a public notice, KRA informed manufacturers and importers of excisable goods that, the rates of excise duty on excisable goods that have a specific rate of duty, have been adjusted using the average inflation rate of 4.94% for the Financial Year 2019/2020, as required under Section 10 of the Excise Duty Act, 2015.

The adjusted rates are provided under Legal Notice No.194 of 2020 and are effective from 1st October 2020.

The goods affected include;

