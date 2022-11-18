KRA impounds illegal ethanol in Malaba

Kenya Revenue Authority officials at Malaba border have impounded Ethanol which had denied the country millions of shillings in revenue in the last two years.

Three trucks used for the transportation of the chemical used mainly for the production of alcohol, are currently detained at the Malaba One-Stop border post parking Yard, as KRA processes the prosecution of suspects.

According to the Assistant Manager Border Control, Malaba Gideon Chepkole, the trucks were impounded by a multi-agency team comprising security officers and the Kenya Revenue Authority, with some of the cargo disguised as chicken feed.

Chepkole said that Kenya has been losing millions of shillings in revenue prior to the impoundment and attributed the vice to the porous nature of the border.

He added that the authority has taken measures to curb tax evasion of not only ethanol, but other goods as well.

However, Clearing and forwarding agents accuse the revenue body of not sealing loopholes used by tax evaders.

Michael Kamario says ferrying fruits using motorbikes due to congestion of trucks denies the government a lot of revenue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...