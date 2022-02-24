KRA intercept live crabs at JKIA worth Ksh 1.2 Million

Security officials on Thursday intercepted 5703 kilograms of live crabs worth Kshs. 1.2 Million at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The officers from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Customs officers based at JKIA in liaison with officers from the Multi-Agency Team intercepted the crabs which were packed in 282 cartons destined for export to China.

Crabs are a restricted commodity for export out of the country.

Upon questioning, a clearing agent from Drenal Enterprises Limited informed the officers that the consignment originated from Kilifi County and was booked for export to China by Weida Investment Ltd. The clearing agent presented permit documents from the Kenya Fisheries Services (KFS) that were declared non-authentic by KFS.

The consignment is currently being held in custody as KRA awaits further instructions from KFS.