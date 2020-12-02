KRA intercepts contraband goods valued at Kshs. 10M in Taveta

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has foiled the importation of contraband goods valued at Kshs. 10 million into the country through the Taveta-Holili One-Stop Border Post.

The seized restricted goods include ethanol, assorted cosmetics used textiles, used footwear, soap handkerchiefs, and used shoes.

According to officials who conducted thwarted the scheme, the government would have lost an estimated Kshs. 6.8 million in revenue.

The seized goods were mis-declared as sandals manufactured in Tanzania to circumvent the law on the importation of contraband goods.

This contravenes the new Protocols for Importation of Used Textiles and Used Footwear into Kenya issued by the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade, and Enterprise Development in August 2020.

“Goods were seized in an operation conducted by detectives from its enforcement units and the National Police Service at the Taveta border following intelligence reports,” said KRA in a statement.

The detectives also arrested a suspect in connection with the illegal scheme.

The case is scheduled for mention later this month as efforts intensify to track other suspects for purposes of arraignment before the court.