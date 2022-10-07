KRA intercepts Ksh 102M in undeclared foreign currency

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) customs officials have intercepted six female travellers with undeclared foreign currency equivalent to Ksh 102 million.

According to KRA Commissioner for Customs and Border Control, the six travellers had arrived from India with undeclared US dollars in their luggage at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“The currency was concealed in their luggage containing personal items and was discovered during a routine scanning process by the Customs officers at the airport,” said KRA.

The officers discovered undeclared currency concealed in their luggage totalling $857,300.

“KRA encourages passengers to correctly declare all cargo/items at the Ports of entry and exit as required under the provisions of the Second and Third Schedules of the EAC Customs Management Act, 2004,” said KRA.

The six were carrying $260,000, $170,000, $148,300, $100,000 $99,000 and $80,000 in their personal luggage.