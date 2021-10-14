KRA intercepts liquor with fake excise stamps valued at Kshs. 3.4M

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has confiscated 1,915 boxes of vodka affixed with counterfeit excise stamps with Kshs. 3.4 million in tax value in Nairobi County.

KRA says the 21,000 bottles of Star Vodka were intercepted along Eastern Bypass on October 2 2021 following a tip-off that a lorry had been ferrying the consignment from Thiha Industrial Park where the company Star Vodka has a plant.

According to investigations, another 860 cartons containing 17,200 bottles of Star Vodka 250ml also affixed with counterfeit stamps were found in their factory awaiting delivery to a client.

“Customs Investigations Officers from KRA rushed to the scene and with assistance of DCI Officers conducted a full verification and scanning of all the stamps to confirm their authenticity. The verification confirmed that the stamps were counterfeit,” said KRA.

The driver of the lorry, Mr. Geoffrey Musyoki and the owner of the factory Mr. Anthony Mwai were arrested and arraigned on October 13, 2021 where they pleaded not guilty and were released on a cash bail of Kshs. 150,000 or a bond of Kshs. 300,000 each.

Being in possession of excisable goods affixed with counterfeit stamps is a violation of law under Section 28 & 40 of the Excise duty act 2015 as read with regulation 30 & 32 of the excisable goods management system regulations 2017.

Punishment upon conviction on the two offences is a fine not exceeding Kshs. 5 million or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or to both a fine and imprisonment.

Where an offence under this Part or the Tax Procedures Act has been committed in relation to excisable goods, the court may impose a fine not exceeding the higher of the maximum fine specified for the offence or three times the value of the excisable goods to which the offence relates.

“KRA, in collaboration with other government agencies, continues to be vigilant to curb trade on illicit/counterfeit goods and other transnational economic crimes.”