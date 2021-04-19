KRA intercepts suspected 6,000 litres ethanol worth Kshs 2.2M 

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers have intercepted suspected 6,000 litres of ethanol in Juja within Kiambu County that had been smuggled into the country.

The ethanol, packed in 25 drums, was concealed inside a lorry transporting 50 bags of maize each weighing 90 kilogrammes, intercepted on Thursday 15th April last week, have an estimated tax value of Sh. 2,224,875.

In a press statement sent to newsrooms, the Kenya Revenue Authority disclosed their officers intercepted the lorry carrying goods after receiving information that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCIO) Officers based in Kayole had seized a Mitsubishi FH lorry carrying a colourless liquid suspected to be ethanol.

According to the statement, the Customs Officers with the assistance of DCIO officers conducted a full verification of the goods and confirmed that the liquid was ethanol.

“The driver of the lorry, Charles Kanyuga Gitonga, was arrested and will be arraigned in court for being in possession of unaccustomed goods, which is a violation of law,” said the statement.

KRA said if the driver is found guilty of the two offences, he will face a jail term not exceeding five years or to a fine equal to fifty percent of the dutiable value of the goods involved and a fine not exceeding five thousand dollars.

The Authority added that the vehicle and goods in respect of which such offence has been committed shall be liable to forfeiture in the case the vehicle owner is charged.

KRA assures that in collaboration with other government agencies, the Authority will continue to be vigilant at all ports of entry to curb trade of illicit goods and other transnational economic crimes.

“We are encouraging taxpayers to pay their taxes and remain compliant with tax laws in order to avoid punitive enforcement measures, including prosecution,” said KRA.

