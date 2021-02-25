KRA kicks off compliance drive to enhance tax disclosure

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has actively kicked off a tax compliance drive aimed at facilitating the Voluntary Tax Disclosure Programme (VTDP).

The VDTP provides a platform for a taxpayer to disclose tax liabilities that were previously undisclosed to the Commissioner for the purpose of being granted relief of penalties and interest arising from the tax disclosed.

It is aimed at improving revenue collection through enhanced compliance.

Speaking when she confirmed the activation of the VTDP drive, KRA Commissioner for Domestic Taxes Mrs. Rispah Simiyu said, the taxpayers have been urged to take advantage of the prevailing VTDP which allows for the declaration of previously undeclared taxes.

Once full declarations is made and principal tax paid the taxpayers, she said will enjoy a waiver of interest and penalties.

“As part of our administrative actions, we have already dispatched notices to thousands of taxpayers asking them to take advantage of the VTDP by declaring and remitting their previously undeclared taxes. This notice is nondiscriminatory and purely targets taxpayers deemed to be non-compliant on our i-Tax platform,” Mrs Simiyu said.

On other compliance efforts currently being undertaken, it is instructive to note that in the National Budget Policy Statement 2021 recently published by the National Treasury, the government through KRA has commenced strategic efforts to boost revenue performance further and mitigate revenue risks from the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Revenue enhancement measures currently underway include robust intelligence collection, investigations, and revamping of taxpayers’ audit function.

Audit teams have been set up at the KRA Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Medium Taxpayers Office (MTO) and all Tax Service Offices within Nairobi Region.

The audit teams use data to identify compliance risks, develop and implement compliance improvement plans at the sector levels.

The audits are leveraging on KRA’s Data Warehousing platform and the Business Intelligence Solution for case management.

KRA is also enhancing its debt recovery programme by reducing the outstanding tax portfolio using the debt module in i-Tax and reviewing payment plans.