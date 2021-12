Ever thought about Kenya Revenue Agency or even Kenya Revenue Service? The taxman is in the process of re-branding in an attempt to improve its brand perception. And it’s torn between replacing the Authority with either an agency or even service. The authority is now soliciting ideas from the public to help it adopt the best name. However, the public is more concerned about service rather than a name change. Our reporter Allan Aoko talked to Kenyans about the planned name change.

Related