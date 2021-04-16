KRA nets Kshs. 21B from tax squabbles in 9 months

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has collected Kshs. 21 billion from its Alternative Disputes Resolution (ADR) mechanism.

KRA Legal Services and Board Coordination Commissioner Paul Matuku has said the sum emanated from 393 cases resolved through ADR in nine months of the year to March 2021.

“This positive trajectory is marked by a 109% growth in the number of cases and 389% growth in revenue unlocked this financial year 2020/2021 (July 2020-March 2021) when compared to a similar period last financial year 2019/2020,” said Mutuku.

Mutuku added that ADR as enabled the authority to speed up resolution of tax disputes within 90 days as required the Tax Procedures Act.

“Taxpayers have embraced ADR and this is evidenced by the increasing number of ADR applications being received by KRA. In the current financial year, KRA recorded a 56% growth in the number of ADR applications from 425 received in the financial year 2019/2020 to 66,” he added.

The average time taken to resolve a case has been reduced from 89 days in the last financial to 42 days in the current financial year 2020/2021 as meetings moved online due to COVID-19 restrictions.