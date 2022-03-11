KRA nets Kshs. 8B from anonymous reporting of tax cheats

The Kenya Revenue Authority says it has collected more than Kshs. 8 billion through the iWhistle platform in the second half of 2021.

The authority says under the period, more than 1500 cases of tax evasion were lodged using the system.

KRA launched the web-based anonymous reporting solution dubbed iWhistle in 2020 that enables the public to anonymously report and provide tax crime leads.

KRA developed the iWhistle solution as part of the agency’s drive to close revenue leakages through multiple tax evasion schemes.

Through the online portal, the public can anonymously report failure by taxpayers to pay Customs duty, tax fraud, concealment, misdeclaration, smuggling of goods, failure by a taxpayer to submit tax returns by the due date, manufacturing of counterfeit goods among others.

KRA Commissioner for Corporate Support Services Dr. David Kinuu says the authority is reviewing its tax collection strategies with the aim of enhancing customer satisfaction and facilitating tax compliance.

KRA further says its putting in place a robust service governance framework, which includes, instituting a comprehensive complaints management framework, automation of key services, and engaging other stakeholders in customer satisfaction.

As a result of these initiatives, revenue performance has continued to improve in the recent past with Ksh139 billion being collected in the month of February 2022.