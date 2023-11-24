KRA officers in Bungoma discover illegal depot with 60,000 litres of petroleum

KRA says it has deployed robust techniques to ensure that it actively conducts intelligence surveillance, investigation and prosecution of unscrupulous traders.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) announced Friday that its investigation officers have unearthed an illegal fuel depot in the Bukembe area in Bungoma County.

The Authority says approximately 60,000 litres of petroleum products were found inside a grounded storage tank.

“Three petroleum delivery trucks with fuel found at the site were also impounded. Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) officers carried out tests and ascertained the contents and the quantities of the petroleum products to be 55,000 litres of kerosene and 4,000 litres of gasoline contained in the storage tank and delivery trucks,” KRA Commissioner David Yego said

Yego, who is in charge of Intelligence, Strategic Operations, Investigations & Enforcement disclosed that tests by the agency revealed that the petroleum products contained export-markers that are used to trace and identify transit or export petroleum products diverted into the local market.

“The discovery followed an intelligence-led operation involving heightened surveillance activities by KRA officers targeting unscrupulous traders engaged in diversion and handling of petroleum products without requisite licences from the licensing agencies,” he said

The taxman says three individuals are under investigation for committing offences under various sections of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004 (EACCMA) that include interfering with goods under Customs control and being in possession of goods meant for export (uncustomed goods).

“A total of Ksh.3.4 million tax loss was averted through this operation. KRA shall undertake legal enforcement action upon the conclusion of the investigations against the persons linked to the fraud which include but are not limited to a fine of a sum equal to fifty per cent of the dutiable value of the goods,” said Yego

He further indicated that more than 50 suspects involved in illicit trade have been arrested and charged since 1st July, 2023 averting a tax loss of more than Ksh. 30 million.