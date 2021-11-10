KRA officers recover 28,000 USD concealed in jacket

by Margaret Kalekye

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers have recovered  28,000 USD concealed in a jacket shipped into Kenya as a parcel from South Carolina state, USA.

On  5th  November  2021,  officers from Posta  Parcel  Office jointly with  KRA  customs officers based at City Square Post Office discovered 28,000 USD concealed in the clothing.

The jacket was packed in a suitcase containing clothes and books sent to the suspect, Mr Peter Oluwafemi Olaiwon of Nigerian nationality by Ms Linda C Dye, a resident of South Carolina USA. The suspect was subsequently arrested after presenting himself to collect the parcel

Mr. Olaiwon was arraigned in court on 8th November 2021 and charged with financial promotion of an offence contrary to section 7 of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti Money Laundering Act and Conveyance of Monetary Instruments to Kenya, contrary to section 12 of The Proceeds Of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to both charges and was released on a cash bail of Kshs 150,000. He is also expected to execute a personal bond of Kshs. 200,000.

KRA, in collaboration with other government agencies, continues to be vigilant to curb all forms of transnational economic crimes.

  

