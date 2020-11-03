KRA records 100pc jump in Alternative Dispute Resolution

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) says its Alternative Disputes Resolution (ADR) has recorded a 100% growth in number of tax related cases it determined in the first quarter of the 2020/2021 Financial Year ending September.

The Authority says it successfully resolved 118 tax cases between July and September 2020, compared 59 cases during the same period last year.

“This not only represents an excellent performance but also confirms that taxpayers have embraced ADR as opposed to other dispute resolution mechanism such as litigation processes,” said Paul Mutuku, Commissioner for Legal Services & Board Coordination.

Between March and September however, KRA says it received 408 disputes at ADR, compared to 310 cases that were received during the same period in the year 2019.

During the same period (first quarter year 2020/2021), the average number of days taken to resolve tax disputes was 23 days.

The authority attributes the growth in the number of cases being handled at the ADR to timely resolution of outstanding cases as opposed to court processes which tend to drag over years.

“The Tax Procedures Act provides that disputes under the ADR framework should be resolved within 90 days. This provision ensures that disputes are not dragged or protracted and although the provision is for 90 days, resolution of cases can be achieved in a much shorter time span as witnessed during the same period,” Mutuku added in a statement.

Unlike other dispute resolution mechanisms such as litigation, ADR does not require payment of hefty legal fees and Court filing fees.

In addition, due to the fact that ADR is a mediation led process, a taxpayer does not require the presence of an Advocate during negotiations and a taxpayer can represent himself.

ADR also preserves the relationship between the taxpayer and the tax agency.

Due to the nature of the ADR process, parties remain cordial and not antagonized due to a win-win outcome that the framework provides.

The framewors works in such a way that when a taxpayer, in a case where taxes are found to be payable, after an ADR process, is allowed a payment plan that is accommodative to their cash flow.

ADR process has been advantageous to KRA as it has enabled it realise early release of revenue to support the Government Development Agenda.

Despite living in a Covid-19 for most of the third and fourth quarter of the last financial year and the first quarter of the current Financial Year, resolution of disputes via ADR has remained unhampered.

ADR sessions are now conducted online; a move which has been well received by taxpayers and seen an increase in the number of disputes being filed.

KRA adopted new age dispute resolution in its tax disputes through the establishment of the Alternative Disputes Resolution (ADR) Division in 2015.

“New age dispute resolution mechanism is about moving away from conventional combative and confrontational practices to having a win-win outcome for concerned parties,” he noted.