KRA records improved performance rate of 102.6 pc

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has commenced the calendar year 2021 on a high after recording an improved performance rate of 102.6% to surpass its January revenue collection target by 3.53 billion shillings.

In a statement KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu said Despite the challenging economic environment, KRA collected 142 billion shillings against a target of 138 billion shillings representing 6.7% growth over the same period last year.

This was the second month running that KRA posted an improved and above target performance since the outbreak of Covid-19.

The positive performance is widely accredited to the resurgence of the economy.

In addition, the relaxation of the stringent Covid-19 containment measures, the implementation of the Post Covid-19 Economic Recovery strategy 2020-2022 by the government and the sustained implementation of enhanced compliance efforts by KRA in the month of January 2021 have continued to drive this performance.

The performance is also partially attributed to the reversal of the government fiscal measures that had been initiated to cushion individuals and business entities against the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.