KRA seeks to settle tax evasion case against Mary Wambui

The Director of Public Prosecutions has told the court that Kenya Revenue Authority is now considering to settle the matter of businesswoman Mary Wambui Mungai of alleged unpaid tax amounting to over Ksh 2 billion out of court.

Mungai and her daughter Purity Njoki alongside their company Purma Holdings ltd had been charged for tax evasion.

Given the matter was under review, magistrate Felix Kombo has allowed KRA engagements with the two.

The court has also returned their passports temporarily.

The case will be mentioned on the 5th of December this year to ascertain the decision reached.