KRA simplifies online tax invoicing for small business

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) says it has simplified its electronic tax invoicing system to assist small businesses in enhancing tax compliance.

The authority has introduced the simplified version of thee electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS), dubbed “eTIMS Lite” for non-VAT registered taxpayers.

“KRA wishes to invite taxpayers and representative bodies who may experience challenges adopting the existing solutions to reach out to further explore solutions tailored to cater for their specific needs. One such consideration is the reverse invoicing solution where a seller can/may give consent or authority to the buyer to issue invoices on their behalf,” said KRA in a statement.

Small business which have been on the authorities radar in a bid to widen the tax base and boost collection can also access the electronic tax invoicing services through the eCitizen platforms via *222# for the USSD invoicing solution and ecitizen.kra.go.ke for the web based invoicing solution.