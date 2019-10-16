KRA to appeal ruling barring DCI probe on tax defaulters

The Kenya Revenue Authority plans to appeal this week’s High Court ruling that barred the Directorate of Criminal Investigations from probing tax defaulters.

Domestic Tax Commissioner Elizabeth Meyo says involvement of the DCI strengthens efforts towards curbing tax evasion that requires a multi-agency approach.

On Monday this week, High Court Judge Luka Kimaru in a case filed by businessman Humprey Kariuki challenging orders by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to probe or freeze his business accounts, ruled that it was only the Kenya Revenue Authority that is mandated to investigate and prosecute tax evasion cases or instruct the Asset Recovery Authority to recover taxes.

The Kenya Revenue Authority plans to appeal the ruling claiming it is likely to impede efforts to fight tax evasion.

According to Kenya Revenue Authority officials, it requires a multi-agency approach to curb tax evasion  and seal all tax evasion loop holes.

Kenya Revenue Authority plans to intensify sourcing of data and information from third party sources to nab tax cheats and widen the tax bracket.

They were speaking during the 5th annual tax summit that seeks to engage tax stakeholders and the public in a bid  to enhance revenue mobilization.

