KRA to charge businessman with Ksh 1 Billion tax evasion

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will Friday charge businessman with tax evasion.

The suspect, Mr Abdi Gedi Amin was arrested on Thursday in Mombasa for allegedly being involved in a massive tax evasion syndicate in excess of Ksh 1 Billion.

He will face tax evasion related counts including failure to pay taxes, failure to file returns and giving false information that affects tax liability for both companies and himself.

The offences contravene Section 97(c) as read with Section 104(3) of the Tax Procedures Act 2015.

Through a statement, KRA said that Mr Abdi is alleged to have formed more than seven companies where he is either a director or used proxies to manage the companies including being bank signatories.

The companies have been trading as manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers in household commodities that include; sugar, oils, general goods to transport services.

The companies are spread between Mombasa and Nairobi.

The suspect spent his night at the police custody awaiting to take plea.