KRA to partner with government agencies to offer tax training

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) through its training school, the Kenya School of Revenue Administration (KESRA) held its 18th Graduation Ceremony whereby 625 graduands trained on matters tax, customs, fiscal policy, and management were conferred with certificates, diplomas, postgraduate diplomas, and master’s certificates.

The graduation ceremony was presided over by Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government Dr. Fred Matiang’i who acknowledged the importance of the training in the national development agenda for resource mobilization and tax compliance.

The CS emphasized the need for Government agencies to send their senior managers and Board members to KESRA to attend relevant short courses in Tax and Customs as a way of boosting their tax compliance capacity.

KRA is committed to continuing to support KESRA as part of capacity building for KRA Staff and other tax experts across the country including county government officials.

“Since last year, we have reported exceptional revenue performance and this is attributed to various efforts made by the Authority including a deliberate and focused investment in capacity building for our officers. We will continue to support the school to build necessary physical as well as human capacity so that it can train more and better. Last year, we revamped the e-academy and as a result, we are now able to reach all our staff across the country with training interventions. We will continue reviewing the curriculum to better meet the needs of our staff and the market,” said, Githii Mburu, Commissioner General, Kenya Revenue Authority.

On his part, the KRA Director Eng. Leonard Ithau, while speaking on behalf of the KRA Board Chair Amb. Francis Muthaura emphasized the need for partnership with other government agencies on tax capacity building.

“Our local and international partnerships also continue to bear immense fruits for us. For instance, through the partnership between KESRA and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), over 120 senior KRA staff have attended senior leadership programs at the KDF. In addition, KESRA and KDF are running a three-we program for Assistant Managers. These partnerships are important and should be encouraged,” said Eng. Ithau

The theme of the 18th graduation was “Building Capacity to Enhance Revenue Collection and Trade Facilitation”.