KRA unlikely to meet Kshs. 1.9T target, says Mburu

Revenue collection is likely to tank this fiscal year due to the minimum and excise taxes legal blow according to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General Githii Mburu.

Mburu says though the authority will institute more measures to meet tax targets, the decision by the Machakos High Court stopping the collection of the two taxes will significantly dent the overall revenue target of Kshs. 1.88 trillion in the financial year 2021/2022.

Last month, High Court barred KRA from collecting the minimum tax of 1% on gross revenue and issued a conservatory order stopping the taxman from adjusting excise duty rates for petroleum products and other excisable goods such as beer, wines & spirits, bottled water, food supplements, and imported motor vehicles.

Speaking during the launch of the taxpayers month, KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu said the decision by the High Court will have a negative bearing on the overall revenue performance for the current year.

KRA had targeted to collect Kshs. 3.7 billion from the 4.97% inflationary adjustment and Kshs. 20 billion from the minimum tax.

The taxman says they have served notice of appeal to reverse both rulings and are waiting for the mention or hearing date.

Consultations are however ongoing with the National Treasury to see if the adjustment of the fuel levy is a viable option keeping in mind that funds for road maintenance are primarily derived from fuel levy, which is charged per liter of petroleum imported.

However, Mburu showed optismism sayings the journey to raise Kshs. 1.88 trillion is still on course with plans to expand the tax base by adding 2 million taxpayers by the end of next year.