KRB to disburse Ksh 55B for national roads maintenance

The Kenya Roads Board (KRB) is set to disburse Ksh 55 Billion towards maintenance of national road network coverage in the country for the Financial Year 2021/2022.

KRB in a statement said that the money will be distributed to the various Road Agencies.

According to the KRB Act No. 7 of 1999, the road agencies include; Kenya National Highway Authority (KENHA), Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KERRA) and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS),

Section 19 (4) of the KRB Act requires the Board to review individually the annual road programmes submitted by the road agencies and consolidate the Annual Roads Works Programmes (ARWPs) into Annual Public Roads Programme (APRP).

The APRP has been prepared based on printed estimates for collections of the Kenya Roads Board Fund (KRB-F) amounting to Ksh 69,119,918,367 including Road Annuity Fund.

The APRP outlines planned Road Maintenance Works that will be carried out by the Road Agencies during Financial Year 2021/2022. “This Annual Public Roads Programme (APRP) for Financial Year 2021/2022 has been prepared in line with the Board’s vision of “an efficient Road network for a prosperous nation”.

“The APRP has been prepared in close consultation with Road Agencies to ensure the Government’s strategic objectives of attainment of the Big Four Agenda and realization of Vision 2030 are incorporated in the programme,” Said Rashid Mohammed, KRB Director General.

In the current budget estimates, KeNHA will receive Ksh 26,592,551,020, and KeRRA (Road Class C) Ksh 14, 590,870,343 KURA (Urban Roads Classes UA, UB & UC) and KWS (Roads within National Parks and Game Reserves) has been allocated Ksh 6,651,970,473 and Ksh 651,338,776 respectively.

Further, Ksh 6, 513,387,755 has been set aside for Roads Sector Investment Programme Gaps.

The national road network to be covered in the APRP is 48,418 km which is about 30% of the entire road network in the country.

The total planned length comprises of various works categories which include routine maintenance on 25,361 km, periodic maintenance on 916 km, performance-based maintenance contracts on 9,422 km, spot improvement on 7,695 km and upgrading on 24 km of roads across the country.

Additionally, approximately 5,000 km will have their intervention decided and planned for in the course of the financial year.

Each Road Agency got additional monies compared to the previous Financial Year 2020/2021 where KENHA was allocated Ksh 25 Billion, KeRRA Ksh 13 Billion, KURA Ksh 6, 447,467,130 and KWS Ksh 631,314,490.

The Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works (MoTIHUD&PW) will coordinate and oversee the smooth implementation of the APRP 2021/2022 for timely delivery of the work.