Featuring “Mapenzi ya pesa” by Stivo Simple Boy

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.

This week, we feature Wyre, who’s back with a new jam, the collaboration between Krg the don and Khaligraph Jones. Additionally, we also feature the usual Gengetone suspects, this time Wakadinali, Joefes and Rekles in separate songs.

Internationally, H.E.R continues to drop new music and Ariana Grande is back with a collaboration with The Weeknd.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Gemma Griffiths feat Chimano – Easy

Bahati feat Mejja – Dear Ex (Remix)

Wakadinali feat All-Stars – Avoid those people

Stivo Simple Boy – Mapenzi ya pesa (Featured)

Rekles, Cartoon47 feat Aritah music – Bado

Alex Kasau – Mutoto

Wyre – Mi bila wewe

Taurus Rilley- Just like that

Krg the don feat Khaligraph Jones – Full Kisunzi

Ssaru – Dea Moda freestyle

Ariana Grande feat The Weeknd – Save your tears

Timmy TDat feat Petra – Boss

H.E.R feat Chris Brown – Come through

Tell Us What You Think