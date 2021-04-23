Featuring “Mapenzi ya pesa” by Stivo Simple Boy
The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.
This week, we feature Wyre, who’s back with a new jam, the collaboration between Krg the don and Khaligraph Jones. Additionally, we also feature the usual Gengetone suspects, this time Wakadinali, Joefes and Rekles in separate songs.
Internationally, H.E.R continues to drop new music and Ariana Grande is back with a collaboration with The Weeknd.
Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!
Gemma Griffiths feat Chimano – Easy
Bahati feat Mejja – Dear Ex (Remix)
Wakadinali feat All-Stars – Avoid those people
Stivo Simple Boy – Mapenzi ya pesa (Featured)
Rekles, Cartoon47 feat Aritah music – Bado
Alex Kasau – Mutoto
Wyre – Mi bila wewe
Taurus Rilley- Just like that
Krg the don feat Khaligraph Jones – Full Kisunzi
Ssaru – Dea Moda freestyle
Ariana Grande feat The Weeknd – Save your tears
Timmy TDat feat Petra – Boss
H.E.R feat Chris Brown – Come through