KRU Championship promotion battle remains finely poised

The promotion battle in the second tier KRU Championship remains finely poised heading into the final round of action in the league phase of the competition.

South Coast Pirates, Shamas, Mean Machine, Catholic Monks and Western Monks are all in with a chance of making the semifinal.

South Coast Pirates’ 28-0 result over Eldoret sees them top of the log with 38 points from 10 outings, two clear of second placed Shamas who are on 36 points after putting relegation threatened Northern Suburbs to a 30-6 defeat.

Mean Machine sit third on 35 points after falling to a 17-15 home defeat to Western Bulls. Catholic Monks, 13-10 winners away to Egerton Wasps, sit fourth on the table with 34 points while Bulls are still in with a mathematical chance, sitting fifth on the log with 29 points.

The die will be cast this coming weekend when the final round of matches in the league phase take place.

Collated Results, Saturday 5 March

Kisumu 22 Kabarak University 19

Mean Machine 15 Western Bulls 17

Northern Suburbs 6 Shamas 30

Egerton Waps 10 Catholic Monks 13

USIU Martials 21 UoE Trojans 26

South Coast Pirates 28 Eldoret 0

Upcoming Fixtures, Saturday 12 March

Kabarak University v South Coast Pirates

Eldoret v USIU Martials

UoE Trojans v USIU Martials

Catholic Monks v Northern Suburbs

Shamas v Mean Machine

Western Bulls v Kisumu