KRU to conduct women In rugby workshop

The Kenya Rugby Union Training and Education Department is organizing an exclusive workshop for women involved in rugby in the country .

The objective of this workshop is geared toward achieving equity on and off the field in grassroots rugby for future generations of girls and women.

The initiative is meant for Kenyan citizen female(s) involved in rugby as players, coaches, match officials, medics or administrators.

“Must be between the Age(s) of 16-30 years of age as of 3rd September 2022. For those below 18yrs, they must submit their application with a parent’s/guardian’s consent letter.

“Interested candidates are encouraged to submit a letter of application highlighting your rugby experience & proof of age (copy of birth certificate/ National Identification Card) on or before CoB Friday, 2nd September 2022” part of KRU statement read.

The upcoming Kenya Varsity League is an opportunity for more women’s rugby teams to emerge and aid the development of the game at the University and National level.

The organiser of the league, James Kimutai, said one of the core objectives of the competition is to entrench gender equality in sports as far as rugby is concerned.

The inaugural edition of the 15-aside league – set for September 24-November 26 – will feature 16 men’s and four women’s teams.

Apart from enhancing gender equality in sports, the organisers plan on leveraging on the league to create awareness on financial literacy and mental health among University students.

